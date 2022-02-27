National Constitutional Court to rule on 2018 wage deal Judgment will be handed down electronically and e-mailed to the legal representatives on Monday B L Premium

After five months of waiting, intense anxiety and uncertainty, the Constitutional Court will on Monday deliver its judgment on the government’s controversial decision to renege on aspects of the wage agreement reached with public sector unions in 2018.

In a document to the public sector co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC), which Business Day has seen, the court's registrar, Stephen Cindi, said that judgment would be handed down electronically and circulated to the parties’ legal representatives by email...