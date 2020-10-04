National / Labour Public sector unions to embark on lunch-hour pickets BL PREMIUM

About 1.3-million government employees are expected to embark on a go-slow and conduct lunch-hour pickets from Monday, as part of their fight against the government’s non-implementation of wage increases for public servants.

The government and organised labour have been on a collision course since finance minister Tito Mboweni pencilled in huge cuts to the public sector wage bill in his budget in February. The state then reneged on an April 2020 wage increase it had agreed with the unions three years ago.