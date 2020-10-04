Public sector unions to embark on lunch-hour pickets

About 1.3-million government employees are expected to embark on a go-slow and conduct lunch-hour pickets from Monday, as part of their fight against the government’s non-implementation of wage increases for public servants.
The government and organised labour have been on a collision course since finance minister Tito Mboweni pencilled in huge cuts to the public sector wage bill in his budget in February. The state then reneged on an April 2020 wage increase it had agreed with the unions three years ago.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now