HILARY JOFFE: Budget puts SA back on path to stabilising debt
Godongwana uses 45% of medium-term revenue overshoot to cut public debt
23 February 2022 - 19:48
Briefing journalists ahead of his budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana responded with vehemence, eloquence — and a bit of history — to a question about the controversy surrounding SA’s recent World Bank loan.
Historically there was criticism of the structural adjustment conditions attached to IMF and World Bank loans, but the ANC engaged with this issue right at the start of democracy — and decided it would interact with those institutions even though it would jealously guard SA’s sovereignty...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now