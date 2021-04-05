National / Labour Public-sector unions threaten total shutdown over demand for higher wages Union demands include R2,500 housing allowance and special risk allowance of 12% of the basic salary during national disasters such as Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The government, which intends to pay no cost-of-living increase for public servants for the next three years, did not table a wage offer in talks last week, to the annoyance of unions which now say labour action is inevitable.

Unions were also disappointed last week with the Constitutional Court's decision on an August hearing of their application to appeal against a Labour Court of Appeal (LAC) ruling in December that implementing the last leg of a multiterm wage agreement was unlawful...