National

Ramaphosa removes top cop Khehla Sitole ‘in the country’s interests’

President's decision to terminate the contract early was done 'by mutual agreement', says presidency

25 February 2022 - 17:01 TimesLIVE
National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
SA's top cop, Gen Khehla Sitole, has been removed from his position — “by mutual agreement”.

In a statement on Friday, the presidency confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa has terminated Sitole’s employment contract with effect from March 31.

The decision was made “by mutual agreement”, the statement reads.

It reads Ramaphosa and Sitole agreed the early termination “is in the best interests of the country”.

The presidency said the departure time frame will allow for a proper handover of tasks to senior police officials.

“I am grateful to Gen Sitole for the constructive discussions we have had over the termination of his position as national commissioner. I wish to convey my appreciation to Gen Sitole for his service to the nation over many years in the SAPS. I wish him the best in his future endeavours,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.

An announcement on the filling of the post “will be made in due course”, the presidency said.

TimesLIVE

SECURITY, CRIME & COURTS: Corruption-busters get a lift

Police, courts and prosecutors all get more money as fight against state capture is prioritised
Special Reports
1 day ago

KwaZulu-Natal cops vow to curb truckers’ threat of highways shutdown

Drivers are planning to shut N2 and N3 down on Sunday over the hiring of foreigners
National
5 hours ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Ramaphosa must make a tough choice to fix law enforcement

Security cluster ministers have yet to shoulder any responsibility for their role in enabling the mayhem last July
Opinion
3 days ago
