Ramaphosa removes top cop Khehla Sitole ‘in the country’s interests’

SA's top cop, Gen Khehla Sitole, has been removed from his position — “by mutual agreement”.

In a statement on Friday, the presidency confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa has terminated Sitole’s employment contract with effect from March 31.

The decision was made “by mutual agreement”, the statement reads.

It reads Ramaphosa and Sitole agreed the early termination “is in the best interests of the country”.

The presidency said the departure time frame will allow for a proper handover of tasks to senior police officials.

“I am grateful to Gen Sitole for the constructive discussions we have had over the termination of his position as national commissioner. I wish to convey my appreciation to Gen Sitole for his service to the nation over many years in the SAPS. I wish him the best in his future endeavours,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.

An announcement on the filling of the post “will be made in due course”, the presidency said.

TimesLIVE