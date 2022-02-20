POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Magashule turns to church ahead of court appearance
20 February 2022 - 19:14
This week, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule heads to court over multimillion-rand asbestos fraud in the Free State.
He is officially barred from party political activities while he fights his criminal case. He visited one church in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday and another in his hometown of Parys, in the Free State, on Friday, where backers prayed for him. Magashule and his co-accused will appear in the high court in Bloemfontein on Monday and Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now