Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Magashule turns to church ahead of court appearance B L Premium

This week, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule heads to court over multimillion-rand asbestos fraud in the Free State.

He is officially barred from party political activities while he fights his criminal case. He visited one church in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday and another in his hometown of Parys, in the Free State, on Friday, where backers prayed for him. Magashule and his co-accused will appear in the high court in Bloemfontein on Monday and Tuesday...