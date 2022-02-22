Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Ramaphosa must make a tough choice to fix law enforcement B L Premium

In due course, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration will announce leadership changes in the security agencies to try to bolster the bodies that failed to stop the mayhem that resulted in the deaths of nearly 400 people in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021.

By rights, heads should roll, but the tinkering is unlikely to involve either police minister Bheki Cele or police commissioner Khehla Sitole, who are embroiled in a destructive cold war that is having a detrimental effect on policing and police morale...