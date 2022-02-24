Special Reports SECURITY, CRIME & COURTS: Corruption-busters get a lift Police, courts and prosecutors all get more money as fight against state capture is prioritised B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that corruption during the "nine wasted years" before he took office will be addressed. With the release of the Zondo commission report this year, his government has to make good on this pledge.Will R426m be enough to start? The budget has allocated about R7.4bn to hire more people in the security cluster, mainly, says the Budget Review, to "intensify the fight against crime and corruption".Over the medium term, R426m is allocated to the Investigative Directorate (ID) in the National Prosecuting Authority and to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to provide capacity for the investigation and prosecution of cases emanating from the findings of the state capture commission.This allocation will allow the permanent appointment of 68 staff in the FIC and an estimated 90 in the ID. That’s about 10 more people than the ID told MPs at the end of last year that it was hoping for.A further R34.3m is destined over the medium term for Legal Aid SA in...