Moving abroad? Let the experts help you plan for it

Planning a move abroad can be an overwhelming task as there are many moving parts to consider.

But with help from Sable International’s wealth of knowledge in cross-border financial and immigration advice and solutions, you can ensure your big move will be planned to the tee.

You have to consider your financial position, your qualifications and skills, your visa options, and the kind of lifestyle you want for your family.

Wouldn’t your mind be at ease if you could look at an overview of your life, see all the options available to you and get expert guidance on which path to choose, based on your unique circumstances?

Sable International’s Explore Report can do that for you and give you peace of mind.

Here is how the Explore Report works:

You fill out an in-depth questionnaire about your circumstances. Sable International is 100% compliant with all data protection laws, so you can rest assured your information is safe and will only be used to help you. You tell Sable International consultants your goals. These will be considered when weighing up your options. Your report is drawn up. The decades of experience and knowledge, combined with ongoing research by Sable International, will be used to evaluate your possible options in terms of residency, wealth and studying abroad. You are presented with recommendations that best suit you. Sable International consultants are available to talk through your options if you have any further queries.

What’s in the Explore Report?

1. Discovering your citizenship and residency options

The citizenship division will trace your family tree to determine if you have a claim to UK or EU citizenship.

By evaluating data such as your age, education level and profession, you will know what visas you’d be eligible for, which passport or visa would be the easiest and cheapest to get as well as the time frame for this.

Finally, in this process it is determined whether you might qualify for residency- or citizenship-by-investment programmes, and which countries might be the best fit for you and your family.

Your intention may not be to leave the country now, but this knowledge of a possible plan B or second citizenship could help shape your plans for your family’s future.