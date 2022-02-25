Court approves windfall of about R1bn for insolvent Denel
Surplus funds in a medical aid trust may be used on condition well-being of members are provided for, ruling reads
25 February 2022 - 11:39
Technically insolvent state-owned arms manufacturer Denel will have access to about R1bn in medical aid funds held in a trust, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Thursday night.
The Pretoria high court ruled on Thursday that Denel could access the surplus funds held in the Denel Medical Benefit Trust provided the welfare and wellbeing of its members are provided for...
