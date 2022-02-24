Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Why the government’s 10GB data plan is a dream for tenderpreneurs A Gupta-tainted minister is proposing a giant IT contract that will make 2020’s R14bn PPE scandal look like cupcakes B L Premium

So much for getting rid of pit latrines. The government’s latest pie in the sky is to give every household 10GB of free data every month.

Don’t worry about consistent electricity supply or water and sanitation — the ANC has found a new unfulfillable promise in the hope of staving off decline...