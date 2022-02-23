Godongwana promises ‘tough love’ on distressed parastatals
Finance minister says there will be no blanket approach to providing bailouts to the SOEs
23 February 2022 - 15:23
The government says it will remain firm on its stance to withhold further funding for financially distressed state-owned enterprises as it moves to reduce dependency on SA’s limited public resources.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday said there will be no blanket approach to providing bailouts to these entities...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now