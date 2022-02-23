National Godongwana promises ‘tough love’ on distressed parastatals Finance minister says there will be no blanket approach to providing bailouts to the SOEs B L Premium

The government says it will remain firm on its stance to withhold further funding for financially distressed state-owned enterprises as it moves to reduce dependency on SA’s limited public resources.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday said there will be no blanket approach to providing bailouts to these entities...