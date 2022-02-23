National

State capture commission gets two-month extension

23 February 2022 - 19:49 Ernest Mabuza
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS

The high court in Pretoria on Wednesday granted an extension of the term of the state capture commission, from February 28 to April 30. 

The court also granted an extension sought by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the time for him to act on the commission's report and recommendations. His deadline extension is four months from April 30.

The commission last week sought the extension so that it had sufficient and reasonable time to deliver the final part of its report. So far‚ two parts have been submitted to the president.

In a statement last week‚ the commission said that if the extension was granted‚ the commission would submit the balance of its report either at the end of April‚ or a part of it at the end of March and the final part at the end of April.

The commission‚ in its application for the extension‚ said the two released parts address the first six of a total of 20 topics to be addressed in all three reports.

The affidavit states the final part will deal with the rest of the topics and will include a summary of the whole report. The third part is expected to run to 1‚500 pages.

