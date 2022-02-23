World / Asia

WHO unveils second Covid-19 vaccine training hub in South Korea

World Health Organization says five more countries — Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Serbia and Vietnam — will receive support from its mRNA technology transfer hub in SA

23 February 2022 - 19:49 Manojna Maddipatla
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday it has set up a hub in South Korea to train low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines and therapies, and is expanding its Covid-19 vaccine project to a further five nations.

The new training hub comes after the UN agency set up a technology transfer hub in Cape Town, SA, in 2021 to give companies from poorer  countries the know-how to produce Covid-19 vaccines based on mRNA technology.

The new hub outside Seoul will provide workforce training to all countries wishing to produce products such as vaccines, insulin, monoclonal antibodies, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing.

“Currently, bio-manufacturing training facilities are located mainly in high income countries, putting them out of reach for many lower income countries,” he said.

The facility in South Korea is already carrying out training for companies based in the country and will now accommodate trainees from other countries, the WHO said.

The WHO also said five more countries — Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Serbia and Vietnam — will receive support from its mRNA technology transfer hub in SA.

The countries have been vetted by a group of experts and proved to have the capacity to move to production stage relatively quickly, the WHO said.

Last week, six African countries — Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, SA and Tunisia — signed up as the first on the continent to receive the technology to manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.

On Wednesday, Tedros said that so far 20 countries had expressed interest in getting training on developing an mRNA vaccine by the SA hub.

The WHO said it is prioritising countries that do not have mRNA technology but already have some manufacturing infrastructure and capacity.

Reuters 

SA vaccine rules to ease with 7-million shots set to expire

Department cuts the wait for booster shots
National
2 days ago

SA first among African countries to get mRNA vaccine technology in WHO project

The World Health Organisation said SA, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia would be the first on the continent to receive the technology ...
Business
3 days ago

BioNTech eyes ‘vaccine-in-a-shipping container’ units for Africa

BioNTech says it plans to ship BioNTainers to Rwanda, Senegal and potentially SA
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Biden announces first wave of sanctions against ...
World / Americas
2.
Beijing imposes sanctions on Lockheed and ...
World / Asia
3.
Qatar says it is almost impossible to replace ...
World
4.
UK slaps sanctions on Putin-linked billionaires ...
World / Europe
5.
German producer prices soar 25% as Bundesbank ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Ramaphosa upbeat after talks with Germany on IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccines

National

Cyril Ramaphosa and WHO’s Ghebreyesus discuss Africa’s role in fighting Covid-19

National

WTO head sees co-ordinated effort to block vaccine IP deal

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.