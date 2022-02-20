Zondo to ask court to extend deadline for state capture report
20 February 2022 - 20:51
Acting chief justice and state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo will fail to meet the February 28 deadline for the submission of a final state capture report.
Zondo is heading to the high court in Pretoria for another lifeline, this time for an extension of two months for the state capture inquiry. If granted, the process will run until end-April...
