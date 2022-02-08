Opinion / Columnists JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Blindly acting on Zondo recommendations could have unintended consequences Implementation requires careful thought as there would be changes to the entire state machinery B L Premium

The recommendations of the Zondo state capture commission offer an opportunity for a review and strengthening of the state machinery. But they should not be implemented without a thorough assessment of their viability and possible negative effects.

There would be changes to the entire state machinery. That is because the state functions like an ecosystem. Changes in one corner can have an impact, often negative, elsewhere in the system. Negative effects within the area where they are being implemented might not show immediately, and as the benefit of hindsight shows in the case of the SA Revenue Service, a solution to today’s most pressing problem may open the door for a worse problem to walk through tomorrow...