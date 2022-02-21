National DA proposes a corruption tax on errant companies The idea is for taxpayers to derive some benefit from the graft that has occurred B L Premium

The DA is proposing that SA adopt a punitive corruption tax which would impose an additional percentage above the normal corporate tax rate on companies found guilty of corruption.

The party will soon introduce a private member’s bill in parliament to deal with this, DA finance spokesperson Dion George said at a media briefing at which he and appropriations committee MP Ashor Sarupen outlined the party’s wish list for the budget to be tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday...