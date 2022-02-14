National

Several government websites suffer outage on Monday

Sita says it's looking to resolve issues after several of its customers experienced network and connectivity outages

14 February 2022 - 20:57 nomahlubi sonjica
Several government websites were down on Monday. Sita says the matter is being attended to.
Image: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) has confirmed that a number of its customers, including government websites, experienced network and connectivity outages on Monday.

Sita said the matter was receiving attention.

“Sita has primary and secondary links for both Cape Town and Centurion centres, an indication that we have redundancy in place. The service provider has, however, experienced failure on both the primary and secondary links, and this has affected a number of internet-related services,” said Sita spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

He said Sita had contacted its service provider to send teams to attend to the incident and to restore services as soon as possible.

“Three teams have been dispatched to test physical fibre infrastructure at locations in Bryanston, Teraco and Centurion, respectively. The teams found two breaks on secondary link testing from the Teraco location.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers and the public by extension. We fully understand the impact such outages have on service delivery and access to government information,” Tlali said.

He added that the matter would be prioritised with the service provider to explore possible solutions and interventions to mitigate the impact on service delivery and customer inconvenience.

Tlali could not immediately tell which government departments had experienced internet-related issues.

Business Day can confirm the websites of the SA government, government communication & information system and the departments of home affairs and water & sanitation were down earlier on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Interpol shares details of organised crime hand in fake vaccines found in SA

Global alert issued to law enforcement agencies on modus operandi of criminal networks
1 year ago

Unprecedented spike in cyber attacks hits SA since declaration of national disaster

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky warns attacks have jumped tenfold, and recommends stronger security measures as remote working increases
1 year ago
