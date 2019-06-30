Beware: crooks have new ways to get inside your bank accounts

Cybercrime and bank card fraud have seen a sharp increase as criminals find new ways of accessing client data, the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) said.

Cybercrime is now seen as one of the biggest threats to SA’s critical information infrastructure and socioeconomic development.

In its annual crime stats report for 2018 on behalf of the banking industry, Sabric says combined gross card fraud losses on SA-issued cards increased 18% from 2017 to just more than R873m.

In 2018, 23,466 incidents across banking apps, online banking and mobile banking amounted to about R263m in gross losses. Sabric said it is worrying that incidents across these platforms increased by over 75%.

Mobile banking incidents showed an increase of 100% with gross losses of about R29m, while online banking incidents showed a rise of 37.5% with gross losses of just more than R129m. Banking app incidents increased by 55.4% with gross losses of close to R105m for the same period. SIM swaps in the mobile banking space saw an increase of more than 200% to 11,077 incidents, Sabric said in its report.

The increase in banking app fraud can be attributed to increased use of this platform by bank clients. Fraudsters use “vishing” to obtain transaction verification tokens, also known as OTPs (one-time passwords) and RVNs (random verification numbers). Vishing is where a fraudster phones the victim by posing as a bank official or service provider and uses social engineering skills to manipulate them into disclosing confidential information. This information is then used to defraud the victim.

“We are concerned about some of the increases, which clearly reflect that criminals will take every opportunity to get their hands on bank customers’ money,” said Sabric CEO Kalyani Pillay.

“We have seen a sharp increase in vishing incidents, where criminals phone bank customers, lead them to believe that they are speaking to the bank or a legitimate service provider and use social engineering tactics to manipulate them into disclosing their confidential bank card details, as well as other personal information.