National / Health

Interpol shares details of organised crime hand in fake vaccines found in SA

29 December 2020 - 15:24 Alex Patrick
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY CHAYKO
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY CHAYKO

Interpol has put out a “purple notice” after SA police found a warehouse containing several hundred ampoules of illicit‚ unregistered Covid-19 vaccines and counterfeit masks estimated to be valued at R6m.

According to the International Criminal Police Organisation, a purple notice provides information on modus operandi‚ objects‚ devices and concealment methods used by criminals.

On December 2‚ Interpol issued a global alert to law enforcement agencies across its 194-member countries warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting Covid-19 vaccines‚ both physically and online. This was after Gauteng police busted an operation selling fake vaccines and masks operating from two warehouses at Growthpoint Industrial Park at Bell Street‚ Meadowdale‚ Germiston‚ on November 19.

According to SAPS national spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo‚ the intelligence-driven operation‚ involved K-9 Benoni‚ West Rand K-9‚ Randburg police and customs and excise personnel.

“During the operation a large quantity of counterfeit 3M-branded N95 masks and hundreds of ampoules of illicit‚ unregistered Covid-19 vaccine was discovered on the premises‚” he said. The value of the masks was estimated at R6m.

“After further investigations‚ another warehouse was identified and searched‚ where a huge amount of counterfeit clothing and shoes were discovered and seized.”

The suspects have been identified as a Zambian and a person from China.

According to Interpol‚ the fake products had been advertised on Chinese social media app WeChat SA.

The Interpol notice says the import documentation for the vaccines was incorrectly declared as cosmetic injections.

The 400 ampoules of fake vaccines and masks were imported from Singapore to SA from a legal company through OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Alongside the warning of organised crime targeting vaccines‚ Interpol also warned of the dangers of ordering potentially life-threatening products online after their cybercrime unit revealed that of 3‚000 websites associated with online pharmacies suspected of selling illicit medicines and medical devices‚ about 1‚700 contained cyber threats‚ especially phishing and spamming malware.

TimesLIVE

Newsmaker of the year: Zweli Mkhize

As SA’s first responder to the event that defined 2020, health minister Zweli Mkhize has had a brutal year, involving very little sleep
Features
1 week ago

Beware the infodemic riding the pandemic

Misinformation has a large a role to play in keeping us from winning the fight against disease
Opinion
5 months ago

Strong leadership fought Covid-19 in Africa: the next step is to harness research

African countries have proved that they have the skills and expertise to provide local solutions to this global pandemic
Features
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA expects its first Covid-19 vaccines only after ...
National / Health
2.
READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa to address nation as businesses brace ...
National
4.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa on the latest Covid-19 ...
National
5.
Ramaphosa announces move to stricter level 3 of ...
National

Related Articles

SA expects its first Covid-19 vaccines only after March 2021

National / Health

Scrap R10bn SAA bailout money to pay for vaccines, DA asks Mboweni

National

Only first part of Russian vaccine is sent to Argentina

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.