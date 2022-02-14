Companies / Financial Services Nedbank sees more than 100% earnings rise Strong performance attributed to bump in operating conditions in the last few months of 2021 B L Premium

Nedbank, SA’s fourth-largest bank by assets, expects its headline earning per share (Heps) for the year ending in 2021 to rise by 108% to 118% in what it described as a stronger than expected performance.

Headline earnings per share, a widely used measure of profit in SA, stripping out impairments and one-off items, will increase by R2.34 to R2.45 for the year to December 31. ..