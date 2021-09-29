Digital bank fraud lifts as SA moved online due to Covid-19, Sabric says

With more South Africans shopping and transacting online during the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in digital banking fraud.

This is according to the SA Banking Risk Information Centre’s (Sabric) annual crime statistics for 2020, released on Wednesday.

Sabric said the pandemic, coupled with the implementation of Disaster Management Act regulations, “had a notable influence on financial crime trends in 2020”.

“It triggered changes in human behaviour, human movement and policing, creating new opportunities for criminals, which significantly impacted the number of crime incidents.”

Sabric found while some types of crime decreased, overall there was an increase in banking crime incidents.

“As customers turned to online shopping and settling payments on apps, criminals enhanced their efforts to phish customers to steal their personal data to defraud them on digital and online platforms,” said Sabric.

Digital banking fraud increased 33% and debit card fraud rose 22%, but credit card fraud decreased 7%.

Contact crime was affected by the restriction of movement and visible policing, resulting in a decrease in incidents.

Associated robberies saw a decline of 24% in 2020 compared with 2019, with decreases evident in the Free State, the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.

While ATM attacks decreased 9% overall, ATM explosive incidents increased 20%.

Cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies decreased significantly due to the level 5 lockdown in April 2020 and May 2020, but once restrictions were lifted, those increased again 22% as criminals were able to move with fewer restrictions and fear of roadblocks and searches.