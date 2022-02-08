Cyberattacks a clear and present danger, insurer warns SA businesses

It has never been more critical for businesses of all sizes to move rapidly to secure their key IT systems and company and customer information.

That is the warning from insurer King Price as the world observes Safer Internet Day on Tuesday.

Last year saw a record number of data breaches, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center in the US.

Interpol estimates nine out of every 10 African businesses are operating without the necessary cybersecurity protocols in place, putting themselves and their clients at risk of huge financial loss.

“Many smaller businesses we talk to seem to think they won’t be targeted. They are wrong. What we’re seeing clearly is a trend where businesses of all sizes, in all sectors, are potential targets for cybercriminals.

“SMEs are often the weakest link as they don’t have the same level of protection as big companies,” said Minnaar Fourie, King Price commercial director.

Fourie said a cyberattack can literally put a small- to mid-sized company out of business. A 2019 IBM study put the average total cost of a data breach in SA at R43.3m.

Globally, an Inc.com study suggests 60% of small businesses close their doors within six months of an attack.