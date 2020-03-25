Unprecedented spike in cyber attacks hits SA since declaration of national disaster

SA has seen an unprecedented increase in attacks on digital networks since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on March 15, the cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported.

The company said attacks jumped tenfold from about 30,000 devices affected daily before the announcement, to up to 310,000 devices in the days that followed.

According to Maher Yamout, a senior security researcher for Kaspersky, the attacks varied, however, up to a third were brute-force attacks — in which attackers attempt various password combinations to penetrate an account or system.

Kaspersky reiterated a number of security tips, including using strong passwords, not sharing passwords and avoiding unprotected or public Wi-Fi, and making use of multi-factor authentication where possible.

“In reviewing this spike, it certainly reinforces the need to institute critical security measures for remote working strategies, to ensure effective protection,” said Yamout.

SA has already seen an increase in remote working since the president’s initial announcement, and this is set to increase sharply when the 21-day nationwide lockdown commences at midnight on Thursday.

Law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr has advised companies to adopt an information security policy and ensure that employees adhere to it. It advised that employees, among others, use VPNs, steer clear of suspicious links or e-mails, and refrain from sharing documents or confidential information on public platforms.

Similarly, Kaspersky advised that companies use only corporate-approved teleconferencing software, and install the latest updates and security software on all company devices.