BREAKING NEWS: JSC confirms chief justice report is with Ramaphosa
Judicial Service Commission has recommended that supreme court of appeals president Mandisa Maya be appointed chief justice
10 February 2022 - 15:21
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has sent President Cyril Ramaphosa its report in which it recommends that Supreme Court of Appeals head Mandisa Maya be appointed chief justice.
JSC spokesperson and commissioner Doris Tshepe confirmed to Business Day the report had been sent to the presidency...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now