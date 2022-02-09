National Ronald Lamola rebukes ministers who ‘make a mockery’ of constitution B L Premium

In a subtle attack on tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, justice minister Ronald Lamola has warned the constitution’s critics in the executive against making a “mockery” of their oath of office.

Lamola’s remarks were made at an event to mark 25 years since the constitution came into effect — and a month after Sisulu penned a controversial opinion piece on the constitution and rule of law...