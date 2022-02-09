Ronald Lamola rebukes ministers who ‘make a mockery’ of constitution
09 February 2022 - 20:58
In a subtle attack on tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, justice minister Ronald Lamola has warned the constitution’s critics in the executive against making a “mockery” of their oath of office.
Lamola’s remarks were made at an event to mark 25 years since the constitution came into effect — and a month after Sisulu penned a controversial opinion piece on the constitution and rule of law...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now