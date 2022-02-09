News report on meetings with Zuma false, says Zondo
09 February 2022 - 19:19
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo says Monday’s front-page article in The Star newspaper on his meetings with former president Jacob Zuma has no factual basis and is biased against him.
The article, which appeared alongside a doctored picture of Zondo captioned “Justice Pinocchio”, claimed the chair of the commission of inquiry into state capture flip-flopped at Friday’s Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview for the chief justice post on his face-to-face meetings with the former president...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now