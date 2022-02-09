National News report on meetings with Zuma false, says Zondo B L Premium

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo says Monday’s front-page article in The Star newspaper on his meetings with former president Jacob Zuma has no factual basis and is biased against him.

The article, which appeared alongside a doctored picture of Zondo captioned “Justice Pinocchio”, claimed the chair of the commission of inquiry into state capture flip-flopped at Friday’s Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview for the chief justice post on his face-to-face meetings with the former president...