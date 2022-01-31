Mbuyiseli Madlanga interview kicks off JSC’s vetting of chief justice hopefuls
Appeals court president Xola Petse will lead the constitutional body as it interviews candidates vying to be appointed SA’s new top judge
31 January 2022 - 21:29
Judge Xola Petse will take the helm at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week when four top jurists undergo public interviews for the role of chief justice. The office chief justice has indicated 22 commissioners will run the interviews on who will be the country’s next leading judge.
The highly anticipated sittings in Sandton run from Tuesday to Saturday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now