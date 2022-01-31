National Mbuyiseli Madlanga interview kicks off JSC’s vetting of chief justice hopefuls Appeals court president Xola Petse will lead the constitutional body as it interviews candidates vying to be appointed SA’s new top judge B L Premium

Judge Xola Petse will take the helm at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week when four top jurists undergo public interviews for the role of chief justice. The office chief justice has indicated 22 commissioners will run the interviews on who will be the country’s next leading judge.

The highly anticipated sittings in Sandton run from Tuesday to Saturday...