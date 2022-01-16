Business New self-generation threshold sparks corporate interest Energy regulator says it has received more than 10 inquiries from companies seeking to produce their own power and end or reduce their dependence on Eskom B L Premium

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) says companies have expressed much interest in power generation following the government’s announcement in June last year of a 100MW threshold for companies to generate power for their own use.

With an unpredictable electricity supply from Eskom, companies are increasingly looking at alternatives to save costs, ensure uninterrupted productivity, decarbonise their operations and decrease reliance on the national grid. This will unleash a wave of private investment in new generation projects that should help to keep SA’s lights on — and speed up the country’s transition to greener energy. ..