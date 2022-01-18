WATCH: Civil society calls on Nersa to reject Eskom’s 20.5% tariff hike proposal​

State power utility Eskom says it needs a 20.5% electricity tariff hike in April as it struggles with costs related to independent power producers (IPPs) and carbon taxes.

But civil society and the City of Tshwane are pushing back against the proposal as both are concerned that consumers will not be able to afford the increase. Energy regulator Nersa has until February 25 to make a decision on the matter. Business Day TV spoke to independent energy analyst Ted Blom for his assessment.