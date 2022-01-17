WATCH: Eskom inertia remains biggest economic risk

South Africans will soon be facing a possible return to darkness after Eskom warned of looming system constraints due to the extended unavailability of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s units in 2022 due to planned outages.

This comes as Eskom has applied for an electricity price increase of 20.5% for the 2023 financial year, which commences in April, as the utility continues to look for ways out of its balance sheet bind. It remains the single biggest binding constraint on the SA economy.

Denker Capital released a report late in 2021 proposing a solution to Eskom’s balance sheet problem. To discuss this Michael Avery is joined by energy analyst Chris Yelland, Madalet Sessions, portfolio manager at Denker Capital, Sithembiso Garane, head of listed credit at Futuregrowth and Peter Becker, spokesperson for the Koeberg Alert Alliance.