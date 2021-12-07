National

SA Air Force’s Gripen fighter jets ‘grounded’ after alleged issues with contracts

The Gripen fleet has been grounded for three months and probably will not return to the air until late January at the earliest

07 December 2021 - 15:25 Staff Writer
The SA Air Force's Gripen fighter jets are grounded. File picture: DEAN WINGRIN.
The SA Air Force's Gripen fighter jets are grounded. File picture: DEAN WINGRIN.

SA’s fleet of Gripen fighter jets has been temporarily grounded due to a lack of funding, and maintenance and support contracts not being timeously renewed.

A funding crisis affecting the SA Air Force (SAAF) had also seen the serviceability of other aircraft, including Oryx helicopters and Hercules transport aircraft, decline, reported defenceWeb.

Ongoing discussions on the Gripen maintenance contract had negatively affected the country’s air defence capability, the department of defence confirmed on Monday.

“After a lengthy discussion between the SAAF, through Armscor, and Saab on the contract concerning the Gripen, proposals have been presented by both parties and are being reviewed to ensure the matter is conclusively dealt with by the parties concerned,” said spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

“It is unfortunate the discussions took longer than expected, negatively impacting on air defence capability. The SAAF is confident a solution will be found to resolve this matter.”

Dlamini said due to sensitivity around the discussions, the negotiations could not be made public.

Sunday Times Daily reported in May that ammunition shortages and inadequate maintenance had left SA’s defence capabilities severely compromised.

In a damning letter at the time, Air Force chief director of force development and support Maj-Gen Setete Malakoane had laid bare the dire situation faced by the military in terms of maintaining its combat equipment and equipping troops.

Darren Olivier, director at African Defence Review, told defenceWeb: “Thanks to this delay, the SAAF’s Gripen fleet has been grounded for three months and probably won’t return to the air until late January at the earliest.”

He described the grounding of the fleet as a “crisis that should never have been allowed to reach this point”.

ANC says it has paid back the money for trip to Zimbabwe

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was ordered to provide President Cyril Ramaphosa with a report on why the ANC delegation flew to Zimbabwe with her ...
National
1 year ago

ANC to pay R105,545 for air force trip to Zimbabwe

DA claims the amount invoiced to the party for its officials on the Harare flight is a gross under-calculation
National
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
State dithers about vaccine mandate while seeking ...
National / Health
2.
Western Cape fights travel bans as tourism sector ...
National
3.
NPA head Shamila Batohi does damage control over ...
National
4.
Health department denial of access to jab data ...
National
5.
SA fuels Omicron hope by dodging hospitalisation ...
National

Related Articles

SANDF ordered to return unlicensed Covid drug to Cuba

National

The dire state of the SANDF

News & Fox

SIPHIWE DLAMINI: Demise of Denel is a sovereign risk for SA

Opinion

Behind SA’s sorry hostage drama

Features

Sadc forces tread dangerous ground in Mozambique

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.