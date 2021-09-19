Sadc forces tread dangerous ground in Mozambique
Landmines and IEDs are now being used by insurgents, ‘changing the course of the conflict’
Forces of the Southern African Development Community’s (Sadc) mission in Mozambique (Samim) are facing a new and deadly threat which kills without a warning — landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
One of the Rwanda Defence Force’s (RDF) Ratel mine-resistant vehicles last Sunday hit a landmine south of Mbau in Cabo Delgado province, where the RDF’s forces are assisting Mozambique in the battle against extremists...
