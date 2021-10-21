Features Behind SA’s sorry hostage drama The ‘military veterans’ who held three ministers hostage last week have refused all attempts to verify their struggle credentials. The sorry saga seems linked as much to ANC factionalism as to raw opportunism B L Premium

Aone-off demand of R4m per member has become the clarion call of a "rogue" group of military veterans who have refused government attempts to verify their role in the liberation struggle — and who took three government ministers hostage in a Pretoria hotel.

Last Thursday, the police special task force had to intervene to rescue defence minister Thandi Modise and her deputy Thabang Makwetla, as well as minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, from a conference room at the St George’s Hotel in Irene, where they were held by a group calling itself the Liberation Struggle War Veterans (LSWV)...