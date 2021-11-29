SIPHIWE DLAMINI: Demise of Denel is a sovereign risk for SA

The downward spiral of Denel has reached such proportions that it has become part of the new normal: another failing state-owned enterprise (SOE).

The state of Denel, as one of the few entities through which the government incubates high-end technologies for spin-off to the economy and advances the hard science agenda — as well as providing a platform for the pursuit of the fourth industrial revolution — poses a significant strategic risk to the defence and sovereignty of SA.

The demagogues and unenlightened claim there is no role for an SOE in the defence and aerospace sector. This is the same argument used to justify the continued and, some would say, criminally negligent underfunding of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF). This attitude will undoubtedly come back to haunt us in the near future.

Arguably, we should aim to fund the military at 2% of GDP. The reality, however, is that defence spending for 2021/2022 is 0.86% of GDP — and 14 percentage points below the budget for the previous financial year.

The effect of the year-on-year reduction in allocation is worsened by the continuous and ever-increasing deployment and workload of the military domestically and internationally. The critical contribution by the army to national security and foreign policy objectives seems to somehow escape the attention of those responsible for allocating funding to it.