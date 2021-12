Former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa is granted bail

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court granted former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa and seven others linked to alleged tender fraud in the department bail ranging from R20,000 to R50,000 on Tuesday.

Hlongwa, his wife, Joeline, and six co-accused — including executive officials and private individuals — were in court for charges of fraud, corruption, money-laundering and an alleged pattern of racketeering activity perpetuated against the department.

The matter was adjourned to April 22 by magistrate Simon Radasi for the prosecution to secure the attendance of another accused, Richard Payne, who is out of the country. The state is applying for his extradition.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE