Vaccination numbers surge more than half in Gauteng

Health department attributes surge in Covid immunisation to roll out of booster shots for health-care workers and decline in vaccine hesitancy as Omicron variant takes hold

01 December 2021 - 14:56 Linda Ensor
Nicholas Crisp, the health department’s deputy director general. File photo: ALAISTER RUSSELL
The daily vaccination rate in SA rose almost 60% on Tuesday, but this is still well below the government’s target of 250,000 shots a day.

The increase is partly the result of the emergence of the Omicron variant and the threat of further mandatory vaccination policies at businesses and educational institutions, according to Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general in the Department of Health.

According to data on the department’s Covid-19 portal, 175,395 people were vaccinated in the 24 hours to 5pm on Tuesday, up from the previous daily average of about 110,000. Gauteng recorded the biggest number of shots administered, 54,422, followed by the Western Cape (22,856), Eastern Cape (20,249), KwaZulu-Natal (19,551) and Limpopo at (18,317).

Gauteng had a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections in the past week as the new Omicron variant takes hold, and it is now the epicentre of the new variant in the country.

New infections on Tuesday rose 5.6% from Monday and were 41% higher than on Thursday, according to Bloomberg, which said the announcement by SA scientists last Thursday of the discovery of the Omicron variant triggered  travel restrictions by many countries.

Crisp welcomed the increase in vaccinations, but said it was still a far cry from what the government targets. 

He attributed the sharp rise to the roll out of booster shots for health-care workers, and a decline in vaccine hesitancy. The threat of mandatory vaccination could also have played a role, he said.  “I think all of that is encouraging people, but I won’t be happy until I see the vaccination figure at about 250,000 per day.”

In his address to the nation on Sunday night President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government had established a team to investigate mandatory vaccination and was considering making compulsory vaccination “for specific activities and locations” to quell further waves of the coronavirus.

A growing number of companies and universities have introduced compulsory vaccination policies, but swathes of the economy have yet to do so.

Health and life insurer Discovery was one of the first JSE-listed companies to introduce mandatory vaccination for staff. It was soon followed by private hospital groups Mediclinic and Life Healthcare, and insurers Sanlam and Old Mutual.

Several universities followed suit, including Wits, the University of Cape Town, the University of the Western Cape and the University of the Free State. The government has not yet required employees to get immunised.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

