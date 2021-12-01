COVID RESTRICTIONS
Vaccine passports may start in early 2022
Passport system is expected to restrict access to public services and places of employment and will not involve forced vaccination
01 December 2021 - 05:10
Unvaccinated South Africans could face restrictions on being able to access public services and places of employment as soon as the beginning of 2022 after the discovery of a new variant and SA’s exclusion from international travel brought further urgency to debates about mandatory vaccination.
Talks between the government, business and labour on the introduction of a form of Covid-19 vaccine passport system are at an advanced stage...
