World / Americas

US confirms first case of Omicron variant in California

Anthony Fauci says the infected person travelled to the US from SA on November 22, and ban on flights from Southern Africa will be temporary

01 December 2021 - 22:17 Mrinalika Roy
Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, the US, December 1 2021. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, the US, December 1 2021. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS     

Washington — The US identified its first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in California, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The person was a traveller who returned to the US from SA on November 22 and tested positive seven days later and suffered mild symptoms, officials said.

That patient was fully vaccinated but did not have a booster shot, according to Dr Anthony Fauci, a top US infectious disease official, who briefed reporters at the White House.

“The individual is self-quarantining and all close contacts have been contacted and all close contacts thus far have tested negative,” said Fauci, who also serves as an adviser to President Joe Biden. “The individual was fully vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms which are improving at this point.”

“We knew it was just a matter of time,” Fauci said.

The Biden administration’s restrictions on travel from Southern Africa because of the omicron coronavirus variant will be temporary, Fauci said.

Fauci said a day earlier that it was too soon to say how transmissible, harmful and vaccine-resistant the variant will be. “We’re really very early in the process,” he said Wednesday in a briefing for reporters.

Vaccines should give “at least some degree of cross-protection, particularly against severe disease”.

The travel ban won’t prevent infected people from arriving “but we needed to buy some time to be able to prepare,” Fauci said. 

For days, US health officials have said the new variant — first identified in SA and announced on November 25 — was likely already in the US. It has been found in at least 23 other countries.

Omicron, called a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, is being studied to see if it is more contagious or causes severe illness than other variants.

Reuters 

Omicron was found in Netherlands before SA flights landed

‘We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on November 19 and 23,’ the Dutch public health institute said
World
1 day ago

ANDREAS KLUTH: Uncertainty is worst thing about Omicron, so far

Biding our time until we know more about Omicron is all we can do.
Opinion
1 day ago

Top SA scientist warns Omicron may be easier to spread

The detection of Omicron has coincided with an extremely rapid increase in cases and hospital admissions in Gauteng since mid-November
National
2 days ago

Stop penalising SA and Botswana for detecting the Omicron variant, says WHO

The variant has been found in 23 countries, the WHO says, but several more could come to light as data is analysed
National
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Omicron was found in Netherlands before SA ...
World
2.
Science fiction and grandfather’s views shaped ...
World
3.
WHO warns that Omicron poses ‘very high’ global ...
World
4.
Arrest of Macau ‘junket mogul’ deals a blow to ...
World / Asia
5.
No vaccine, no bonus, First Capital Bank Malawi ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Ramaphosa berates African states for joining travel bans over Omicron variant

National

Jerome Powell says Omicron poses downside risk to US economy

World / Americas

Pandemic-drained companies now face Omicron

Companies

EU chief says bloc should discuss mandatory vaccinations

News

Airline passengers adopt a wait-and-see approach amid Omicron

News

Zimbabwe imposes 14-day quarantine for all travellers and limits venues to ...

News

OECD lowers global growth outlook and warns on inflation

World

BioNTech working to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine for Omicron variant

National

HILARY JOFFE: SA shoots itself in the foot with bungled messaging on Omicron ...

Opinion / Columnists

Britain expands vaccine booster programme as more Omicron cases emerge

World / Europe

Omicron delays African Development Bank investment forum in Ivory Coast

World / Africa

WHO warns that Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.