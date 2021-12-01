National

Stop penalising SA and Botswana for detecting the Omicron variant, says WHO

The variant has been found in 23 countries, the WHO says, but several more could come to light as data is analysed

01 December 2021 - 20:41 TANYA FARBER
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: REUTERS/FABRICE COFFRINI
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: REUTERS/FABRICE COFFRINI

The World Health Organization (WHO) has lambasted countries across the globe for victimising SA in the wake of it revealing the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The variant has been found in 23 countries at the moment, the WHO said, but a backlog of cases worldwide could reveal its presence in several more.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Thursday: “It is deeply concerning to me that SA and Botswana are being penalised.”

He thanked the two countries for “detecting, sequencing and reporting so rapidly” on Omicron, and said that a “blanket travel ban will not prevent the international spread of the virus and will place a heavy burden on livelihoods”.

“The ban has also hampered research by slowing down the transportation of samples around the globe for in-depth testing in labs,” he said.

According to WHO technical lead on Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, scientists in SA “should be commended and we need to strengthen our surveillance and sequencing around the world and have better geographic representation across the planet”.

She added: “We do not want to see countries being penalised for sharing information. A special thank you goes out to so many researchers across SA.”

According to Ghebreyesus: “The emergence of Omicron has captured global attention. Twenty-three countries have now reported cases and we expect that number to grow. We are learning all the time about Omicron but there is more to learn about transmission, and its impact on severity of disease.”

Van Kerkhove said since Omicron was classified as a variant of concern “the timeline will change” as a backlog of cases is analysed.

“It is absolutely critical to get vaccinated as vaccines are saving lives,” she said.

Dr Michael Ryan, who heads the health emergencies programme at the WHO, said that “banning flights except for your own citizens makes no epidemiological sense”.

“A virus doesn’t know what country you’re a citizen of,” he said.

Countries with confirmed cases had faced no travel bans, yet others with no cases had seen bans and this showed the dire lack of logic in knee-jerk decisions.

Ryan added: “Healthcare workers  are sick of counting the dead, and losing their friends.”

He said that the enduring crisis in Europe is still the Delta variant and that it was crucial for vaccine rollouts to continue unabated.

TimesLIVE

Omicron was found in Netherlands before SA flights landed

‘We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on November 19 and 23,’ the Dutch public health institute said
World
1 day ago

WATCH: What to do about Omicron

Michael Avery and his panel of guests talk about the new coronavirus variant
Companies
12 hours ago

Ramaphosa berates African states for joining travel bans over Omicron variant

President says SA should be praised not punished for the fast discovery of the Covid-19 variant as peers react ‘like our former colonisers’
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery mandatory vaccination policy drives ...
National / Health
2.
ANC MPs reject DA’s pension reform bill
National
3.
AA says December fuel price disaster is ‘entirely ...
National
4.
Vaccine passports may start in early 2022
National / Health
5.
Hlophe battle for his job hots up as big guns ...
National

Related Articles

Vaccination numbers surge more than half in Gauteng

National

Britain expands vaccine booster programme as more Omicron cases emerge

World / Europe

Pandemic-drained companies now face Omicron

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.