EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Brands workers down tools in KwaZulu-Natal over higher wages
Workers have embarked on an indefinite strike in support of an above-inflation wage increase
17 November 2021 - 10:15
Workers at Tiger Brands, which suffered losses of more than R150m due to the unrest in July, have downed tools and embarked on an indefinite strike in support of an above-inflation wage increase.
Lungelo Makhathini, national co-ordinator of the African Meat Industry and Allied Trade Union (Amitu), which represents about 1,200 members, said the wage strike at Tiger Brands’ confectionery brand Beacon in KwaZulu-Natal started a week ago after negotiations reached a deadlock...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now