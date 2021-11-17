National EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Brands workers down tools in KwaZulu-Natal over higher wages Workers have embarked on an indefinite strike in support of an above-inflation wage increase B L Premium

Workers at Tiger Brands, which suffered losses of more than R150m due to the unrest in July, have downed tools and embarked on an indefinite strike in support of an above-inflation wage increase.

Lungelo Makhathini, national co-ordinator of the African Meat Industry and Allied Trade Union (Amitu), which represents about 1,200 members, said the wage strike at Tiger Brands’ confectionery brand Beacon in KwaZulu-Natal started a week ago after negotiations reached a deadlock...