Tiger Brands gets back to baking after wildcat strike
Work resumes at Albany Bakery in Germiston after an unprotected strike causes bread shortages across Johannesburg
12 October 2021 - 17:59
Tiger Brands, one of the biggest manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods in Africa, said on Tuesday that operations at its Albany Bakery in Germiston have resumed following a wildcat strike that resulted in bread shortages across Johannesburg.
“Operations at the bakery in Germiston have now resumed. We are working to restore production to normal and to minimise any further delays in bread deliveries [which have been] experienced in some parts of Johannesburg,” the company told Business Day on Tuesday...
