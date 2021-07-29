A bad week for Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle

A good week

It’s been 21 years since an SA woman won an Olympic medal for swimming, but let’s hope that Tatjana Schoenmaker makes it two at Tokyo 2020. Just 0.27 seconds behind teenager Lydia Jacoby, Schoenmaker powered to a silver finish with a time of 1:05.22 in the 100m breaststroke. We think she spoke for all of us afterwards when she said: "We know that sport unites countries. We’ve seen it with the Rugby World Cup, so hopefully the Olympics does the same."