News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle

29 July 2021 - 05:00

A good week

It’s been 21 years since an SA woman won an Olympic medal for swimming, but let’s hope that Tatjana Schoenmaker makes it two at Tokyo 2020. Just 0.27 seconds behind teenager Lydia Jacoby, Schoenmaker powered to a silver finish with a time of 1:05.22 in the 100m breaststroke. We think she spoke for all of us afterwards when she said: "We know that sport unites countries. We’ve seen it with the Rugby World Cup, so hopefully the Olympics does the same."

A bad week

It’s hard to overstate how disastrous the news of a huge food recall is for Tiger Brands, whose reputation took a savaging after more than 200 people died in the 2017/2018 listeriosis outbreak traced to polony from Enterprise Foods. The recall of more than 20-million cans of Koo and Hugo’s vegetable products due to defects in the seams of the cans marks a nightmarish new round in damage control for CEO Noel Doyle, who is already under pressure to improve Tiger’s production efficiencies, and its PR.

