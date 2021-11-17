National

BREAKING NEWS: Stage 2 load-shedding from Wednesday afternoon

The enforced power cuts will be effective from 2pm until 5am on Saturday

17 November 2021 - 10:05 Staff Writer
Stage 2 load-shedding has been announced from 2pm today. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

Eskom will resume load-shedding from Wednesday afternoon, CEO Andre de Ruyter said.

The power utility had warned on Tuesday afternoon that load-shedding could be implemented at short notice should there be further breakdowns following the failure of five generation units at power stations throughout the day.

