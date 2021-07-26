Companies / Retail & Consumer Tiger Brands’ track record in focus again after recall of cans​ More than R1bn wiped off food producer’s market value as effects of listeriosis outbreak linger BL PREMIUM

Tiger Brands wiped more than R1bn off its market value after recalling millions of canned vegetable products on Monday in the latest food safety concern for a company that is still reeling from the discovery of the deadly Listeria strain at its meat processing factory.

About 20-million canned products in this recall include products from the Koo and Hugo’s canned vegetable range that were produced from May 1 2019 to May 5 2021. These include baked beans...