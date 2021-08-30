Tiger Brands sells minority interest in UAC Foods Nigeria
Africa’s biggest food producer will sell its 49% interest in the food, dairy and beverage company back to its parent
30 August 2021 - 09:53
UPDATED 30 August 2021 - 19:57
Tiger Brands has exited Nigeria after selling its minority stake in UAC Foods, becoming the latest SA company to pull out of the West African nation, a potentially lucrative market, which has been criticised as being hostile to foreign capital.
For Tiger Brands, the exit marks the end of the journey that started a decade ago with the acquisition of Deli Foods. Updating the market on Monday, Tiger Brands said it was selling its 49% interest in the food, dairy and beverage company back to its parent, UAC of Nigeria, which holds the 51% balance...
