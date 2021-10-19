Tiger Brands to list on A2X later in October
The group, valued at R35.8bn on the JSE, joins peers such as AVI on the alternative exchange, bringing the number of counters to 57
19 October 2021 - 12:59
Tiger Brands, the owner of Oros, Koo and All Gold, will list on the A2X in October, bringing the number of instruments on the alternative exchange to 57, with a combined market value of R5-trillion.
Tiger Brands joins other well-known SA retail and fast-moving consumer goods companies on the exchange, including Ascendis Health, AVI, Mr Price and Famous Brands...
