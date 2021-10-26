Companies / Retail & Consumer Tiger Brands slumps after flagging profit hit from July unrest and product recall Headline earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to fall as much as 15% in the group's year to end-September B L Premium

Shares of Tiger Brands, the owner of Oros, Koo and Jungle Oats, were on track for their worst day in 11 months on Tuesday, after it said civil unrest in July and a product recall more than offset an improvement in its underlying performance in its 2021 year.

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations were expected to fall between 5% and 15% in the year ending September, the group said in a trading update — a fall of up to about R340m for SA's biggest food manufacturer...