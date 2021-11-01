eThekwini could do with a DA government, says Steenhuisen

The former DA caucus leader of eThekwini municipality said it had been misruled in the last 20 years, including by former ANC mayor Zandile Gumede who was allegedly involved in a number of “shenanigans”.

He said this was a far cry from how things were when then mayor Obed Mlaba worked alongside city manager Mike Sutcliffe.

He said the party was hoping to win the uMngeni municipality. “We are just two seats from winning.”

He said the party would not concern itself with coalition talks at this stage. “Our focus has been on getting more DA votes in the ballot boxes. We will worry about that after November 2.”

The DA had learnt hard lessons in coalition partnerships in the past, he said. Once coalition negotiations begin, the DA will be on the look out for parties that share the same values as the party, he said.

Provincial leader Francois Rodgers, who cast his vote in Kokstad, said he was pleased by reports of good voter turnout.

Like Steenhuisen, Rodgers believes the DA will clinch uMngeni. He said the party had also been emboldened by the recent sudden resignation of uMngeni deputy mayor Nompumelelo Buthelezi.

He said Buthelezi had dumped the ruling party, citing “corruption and poor service delivery”.

He predicted ANC electoral support would dip below 50% in eThekwini.

The DA’s provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson maintained the ANC was vulnerable. “We have worked hard,” he said.

TimesLIVE