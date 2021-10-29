PODCAST | Pre-election analysis: the success of party campaigns in Covid-19

With just a few days before South Africans cast their votes, local government elections are the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Sithembile Mbete, a senior lecturer in the department of political sciences at the University of Pretoria and programme director at Apolitical Academy SA, together with Natasha Marrian, deputy editor at the Financial Mail.

South Africans are set to cast their ballots on November 1 in local government elections after months of campaigns, in a vote that earlier in the year seemed uncertain would happen.

